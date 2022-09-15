Make-A-Wish®Ireland targets €50,000 in donations for annual Bake-My-Day

Ciara’s Kitchen in Delgany, Co. Wicklow was a flurry of activity as Ciara Fennessy, Holly Fennessy and Aoibhinn Fox showed their support for Make-A-Wish® Ireland’s Bake-My-Day fundraising campaign. The annual event involves the public registering to host a baking-related event to raise funds for children living with serious illnesses throughout Ireland. Ciara encouraged the public to get involved in any way they can by registering for their free baking pack today. Baking packs are proudly sponsored by Stuff4Cakes.ie, the online supplier of all cake decorating and sugarcraft supplies.

Bake-My-Day was introduced in 2021 and Make-A-Wish are looking to build on last year’s success to raise a targeted €50,000 this year. The campaign relies solely on the fantastic support of the public and will allow Make-A-Wish to continue to grant wishes to critically ill children around the country. These wishes give children the strength to fight against and even overcome critical illnesses.

The campaign’s kicks off on 22nd September 2022 as the public unite to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland by hosting a tea party or hosting a bake sale to support seriously ill children.

Commenting at the launch, Ciara Fennessy, owner of Ciara’s Kitchen, said: “As a chef who is passionate about teaching cooking, and as a mum of two, I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to get involved! For us, baking is an everyday event, but I would encourage everyone to roll up their sleeves for the day and raise some much needed funds for this wonderful children’s charity. I understand that the current climate has been extremely difficult for the charity sector and for Make-A-Wish who rely entirely on public donations to carry out their services. To know that the funds we raise can deliver wishes to so many children living with life-threatening illnesses is really something and to do so through baking and having fun is even better.”

Make-A-Wish Ireland has one simple aim – to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, bringing hope, strength, and happiness. There are over 200 children living with life-threatening illnesses on Make-A-Wish Ireland’s waiting list for their wishes to be granted. The funding raised during Bake-My-Day will go a long way to reduce this waiting list and make their wish become a reality.

Susan McQuaid O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland, said: “As a children’s charity we want to bring joy to family life. Events like Bake-My-Day bring fun and laughter to kitchens around the country, whilst helping us grant even more wishes for special children living with life threatening illnesses. We hear time and again how the impact of a wish forms part of a child’s treatment process and recovery. These funds will go a long way in granting truly memorable wishes for our wish children and their families.”

Each participant who registers for Bake-My-Day will receive their free baking pack courtesy of Stuff4Cakes.ie. Baking packs include recipes and fundraising tips. You can register for Bake-My-Day at www.makeawish.ie or by phoning 01-2052007 .

