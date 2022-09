Martin Short joked that his own career would be over if his longtime friend and collaborator Steve Martin ever retired from Hollywood.

The Only Murders in the Building costars opened up about whether Martin, 77, was planning to retire.

“I can’t imagine him ever retiring. I hope not, because then you know what happens to me,” said Short, 72, concluding with a hilarious finger-across-the-neck gesture.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email