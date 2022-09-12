MRI Scanner At Wexford General Hospital In 2024.

The planned full time MRI scanner, HSE managed will be in place in Wexford General Hospital in 2024 according to Fianna Fail Minister of State James Brown.

Currently the MRI scanner at the Hospital is privately run Monday to Friday.

A design Team has been appointed and construction will commence next year.

Minister Brown took time out from the party thinkin in Mullingar to speak on Morning Mix.

H says the delay in providing the full time diagnostic machine was not acceptable and he has assured the people of Wexford that their generous fundraising will result in a full time scanner at the hospital.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email