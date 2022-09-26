Ongoing issues over accessing school transport

Wexford independent TD Verona Murphy says bus drivers and parents are frustrated at the ongoing debacle of the transport system.

There’s still no solution to finding extra drivers to cope with the avalanche of extra children availing of the free transport announced earlier this year by the Education Minister.

Dozens of children across Wexford are having to find alternatives way of getting to school

Deputy Murphy says a solution has to be found and while she absolutely wants to see free school transport for children, the situation currently being experienced is down to Minister Norma Foley

