Ploughing Back In Ratheniska After Three Years

Those heading to the National Ploughing Championships this week are being advised to expect significant traffic delays.

Gardai are advising motorists traveling from Wexford to avoid using satellite navigation and to view the traffic plan on the Garda or the National Ploughing Association website’s for the correct route to take, depending where their journey starts.

People traveling from Carlow are asked to take the yellow route while those traveling from Kilkenny should use the gray route

300-thousand will descend on on the three-day event which returns today for the first time since 2019.

Deputy Managing Director of the National Ploughing Championships, Anna Marie McHugh, says people should leave plenty of time to get there:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email