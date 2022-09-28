Psychic Predicts ‘Tsunami’ for Ireland

Ireland is directly in the path of a ‘tsunami’ that will hit the west coast of the country this year, a ‘self-proclaimed multidimensional psychic’ has sensationally claimed.

Aeron Lazar, took to TikTok to warn he has predicted there is a “major event coming” in November.

He said that it will involve the Atlantic Ocean and said that everyone living near the west coast of Ireland, the east coast of America, the east coast of Latin America, the coast of Portugal and Southern Spain should “watch the water”.

The video now has over 1.2million views.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email