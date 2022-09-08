Revenue Seize Cigarettes At Rosslare Europort

On Wednesday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized approximately 200,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €150,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €118,000.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Dunhill’, were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Bulgarian registered truck and its accompanying trailer, that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations into the seizure is ongoing.

