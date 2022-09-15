Revenue seize drugs, alcohol and cigarettes in Rosslare and Dublin

Today, as part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Sam, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin, seized over 7kgs of herbal cannabis and 1kg of butane hash oil, with a combined estimated value of more than €160,000.

The illegal drugs, were discovered in a parcel labelled as ‘toys’, that originated in Canada and were destined for an address in the Dublin 12 area.

Separately, yesterday , as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 13,000 litres of wine at Rosslare Europort following the search of a French registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The smuggled alcohol, had an estimated retail value of more than €158,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €84,000.

Finally, over the course of last weekend (Friday 09/09/2022 and Saturday 10/09/2022), as a result of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 69,000 cigarettes with a retail value of approximately €44,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €35,000.

The illegal cigarettes, of various brands, were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of three Romanian nationals who had disembarked a flight from Izmir, Turkey.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email