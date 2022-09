Tins of Roses and Quality Street are set to be downsized by around 10 per cent, in an effort to keep costs down.

Quality Street tubs are set to shrink from 650 grams to 600 grams, and Roses from 660 grams to 600 grams.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that market analytics firm Mintec,

Shrinkflation is set to hit Christmas chocolates this year.

says the price of milk has risen by 108 per cent in the past year, while sugar and cocoa beans have gone up by 35 and 9 per cent respectively.