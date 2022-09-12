South east bus company ceases operations

A transport company that has been in existence for over 120 years has announced they will be ceasing operations next month.

Suirway is based in County Waterford and currently services bus routes from Waterford City, Dunmore East, Portlaw and Passage East.

The company, which was established in 1899, has tweeted to say it has notified the NTA of its decision and has requested that State funded replacement services be put in place as soon as possible.

The operator has blamed the National Transport Policy, sustainability strategies and global events for their closure.

