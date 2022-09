A restaurant in Barcelona claims to be the first restaurant in Spain to offer diners the chance to sleep off their meal.

After enjoying lunch, they can retire to the two sleep cabins in the cafe for an hour, at no extra charge.

Staff at Nappuccino Corner will also gently wake the customer up if they forget to set their alarm.

Although Spain is known for it’s traditional siesta time, a 2016 survey found that 60 percent of Spaniards don’t take time for a nap in the middle of the day.

