It’s estimated that 70-thousand cups of tea will be drunk at this week’s National Ploughing Championships.

A quarter pounder will also be eaten every second over the three-days in Ratheniska in Co. Laois.

The Irish Daily Star also reports 300 bales of straw, 100 bales of hay, and seven tonnes of food will be eaten by livestock.

The event returns for the first time since 2019 with 300-thousand expected to visit.

