Tom Hardy’s Wife Praises”taking time out” From Film Industry

Lee Hynes News

Tom Hardy’s wife has praised her husband for “taking time out” from the film industry.

Actress Charlotte Riley was at the British Film Institute Luminous fundraising gala and said it’s important not be consumed by the world of making stories.

Tom has been focussing on his martial arts skills – and is a blue belt in jiu-jitsu.

More News