Two teenagers missing from the Wexford area

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding two people missing from Wexford

Both are teenagers and their families are concerned

Firstly -16 year old Jim Bob McDonagh was last seen in Wexford Town on Thursday the 15th of September around 5pm.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6 in height, of broad build – with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, black t-shirt and a black gilet jacket – and is known to frequent the Santry area in Dublin.

17-year-old Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer is missing from his home in Kilrane, Co. Wexford.

Ahmed was last seen on Friday night, at around 10p.m.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jim Bob McDonagh – or Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer – are being asked to contact Wexford Garda Station.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email