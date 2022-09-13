Ukranian army makes major advances on Russian captured territory

The Kremlin has rejected the prospect of peace talks, despite losing territory it held in Ukraine over the past week.

Ukrainian forces made significant advances in the northeast, with 6-thousand square kilometres of the country retaken from Russian control.

However, Moscow remains adamant it will achieve its ‘special military operation’ goals in Ukraine.

Dr Patrick Bury is a senior lecturer in security at the University of Bath, and a former NATO analyst.

He says Ukrainian forces caught the Russian army off-guard after an expected attack in the south was re-directed to the northeast

