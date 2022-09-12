Upgrade of Gorey waterworks nearing completion

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, is concluding works on

the scheme that serves the Gorey Rural Public Water Supply.

The works included a new 8,000 cubic meters per day Water Treatment Plant, plus 7,500 cubic metres of storage reservoirs

The project has provided new infrastructure to address the risks to water quality and

water availability in the Gorey Rural Public Water Supply and provide additional supply

to support current and future growth in the wider Gorey region.

