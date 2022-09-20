Wexford film studio gets the green light

Photo by Jonathan Looby

Planning permission has been granted for a major film studios in North Wexford

An Bord Planala has today given the go ahead for the state of the art studios at Burley Manor in Kilanerin

Local Councillor Anthony Donoghue says its a decision that will have a major economic benefit for the region

