Wexford GAA And Gardai Conduct investigation.

Two seperate enquiries are under way by the Gardai and Wexford GAA after yesterdays incident of an alledged attack on a match official.
The incident is believed to have occured following Junior A football game at Whiterock Hill.
The GAA county board released a statement last night condemning “any threatening or abusive behaviour” towards referees and wishing the match officials a “speedy recovery”.
Chairman of Wexford GAA Mcheal Martin says he will be pushing for harsher penalties for such incidents in the future.