Wexford GAA And Gardai Conduct investigation.

Two seperate enquiries are under way by the Gardai and Wexford GAA after yesterdays incident of an alledged attack on a match official.

The incident is believed to have occured following Junior A football game at Whiterock Hill.

The GAA county board released a statement last night condemning “any threatening or abusive behaviour” towards referees and wishing the match officials a “speedy recovery”.

Chairman of Wexford GAA Mcheal Martin says he will be pushing for harsher penalties for such incidents in the future.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email