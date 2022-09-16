Wexford Lagging Behind In Providing Social Housing

Fianna Fail Councillor Lisa Mc. Donald has lashed out at Wexford County Councils lack of progress in providing houses under the Governments Housing For All Plan.

Lisa Mc. Donald says the book must stop at the desk of the CEO Tom Enwright.

According to Councillor Mc. Donald, there is a lack of communication between the relevant Departments within the Council which is obstructing the provision of much needed housing.

She says she is frustrated because there’s no urgency and she wants to see major change in the way the Council does it’s business.

Lisa Mc Donald says other local Authorities have a far better performance rate in the provision of social housing and Wexford needs to step to the plate.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email