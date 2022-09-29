Wexford Relay For Life Raises Record Funds.

Relay for life in Wexford has just revealed this years massive fundraising event raised as 177,000 euro.

It’s the largest amount raised in the history of Relay For Life in Wexford.

It means the charity has managed to bring in 700,000 euro for the Irish cancer Society since it started.

At an event last night tributes were paid to founder of Relay For Life in Wexford Gay Murphy who passed away earlier this month.

The money will go towards the provision of night nurses, transport for hospital treatment and research

