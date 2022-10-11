35 people in County Wexford have made an application to the Adoption Authority of Ireland for their birth information since last week

It comes after the launch of services under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 one week ago.

The Act provides a full and clear right of access to birth certificates, birth, early life, care, and medical information for any person who was adopted, boarded out, had their birth illegally registered, or who otherwise has questions in relation to their origins. Additionally, it allows for access to information by a child of a relevant person where their parent has died, and for access by the next of kin of a child who died in an institution.

The new law also creates a statutory tracing service for those affected by adoption who are seeking contact with birth relatives. Services under the Birth Information and Tracing Act are provided free of charge by the AAI and Tusla. People affected by the legislation are urged to make an application on the dedicated website www.birthinfo.ie.

Adoption Authority CEO Patricia Carey said: “There has been an incredible response to the launch of birth information and tracing services – with more than 1,200 people applying to the Adoption Authority in the first week, and many others also applying to our colleagues in Tusla.

“People who were adopted, boarded out or had their birth information illegally registered in Ireland have waited a very long time for this legislation, and trained staff in the Adoption Authority are working through all the applications we receive as quickly and professionally as possible to ensure that every applicant receives any information about their birth and earlier years that we hold.”

Applications for birth information and tracing services can be made online at www.birthinfo.ie.

