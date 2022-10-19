Wexford TD Paul Kehoe has heavily criticised authorities for not doing more to help Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The Fine Gael TD was speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday during a debate on tourism. Earlier this year TD and former Government minister Ciarán Cannon admitted he did not feel safe walking around Dublin city centre at night.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday Deputy Kehoe said he is ashamed of the street. “It’s a street I’m absolutely ashamed of as an Irish person,” he said. “It is full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse.

He went on to say that “This is our main national street in our capital city.”If Dublin City Council do not address what’s happening on O’Connell Street, and the surrounding streets around it.”

“I wouldn’t send a tourist to O’Connell Street because I’d be ashamed to send them to see what is down there,” he added.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on ‘Morning Mix’ deputy Kehoe stood by using the term ‘Druggies’ to describe the disarray on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

