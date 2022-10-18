AIB to source energy supplies in County Wexford

AIB has signed up have almost all of its electricity needs sourced from two solar farms in County Wexford

The contract with Irish renewable energy company NTR will provide 80% of AIB’s energy requirements to service its 270 retail and office properties nationwide.

NTR will construct two solar farms in the Enniscorthy and Gorey areas which will provide 21.GWhours of renewable energy to the grid.

AIB bank is one of the first Irish companies to source its own locally produced green energy

It plans to have 100% of its power requirements from certified renewable energy sources by 2030.

