More than 765,000 euro worth of drugs have been seized in Rosslare Europort.

Jasper, the Revenue’s detector dog helped officers sniff out over 38 kilos of herbal cannabis.

The herb was discovered hidden in spare tyres on board a polish registered lorry that had arrived from France.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently in Wexford Garda Station.

