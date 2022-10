It has been confirmed today that the Government has awarded 16 County Wexford organisations funding for community centres.

€338,011.77 has been awarded under Category 1 of the Community Centres Investment Fund.

Among the groups receiving funding today are Davidstown Courtnacuddy GAA club, Kilmore Quay Development Association, Raheen Community Centre, Rathnure GAA club, Templeshannon Community and Childcare Centre, and Taghmon Camross GAA club who will all receive grants to the value of €25,000.

