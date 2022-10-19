Gardaí in Enniscorthy have this morning renewed their appeal for information following last Saturday night’s aggravated burglary in the Millbrook Estate area of the town.

A middle aged man and woman were tied up and robbed by a 3 man gang that ransacked their home between 8pm and 8:30pm on the night. Gardaí are anxious to hear from any motorists who were in the area between 7:30pm and 8:30pm who may have dashcam footage to get in touch. They are also appealing to any residents in the area who have CCTV footage outside their homes or who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area to contact the Gardaí. Several lines of enquiry are being examined but no definite leads have been established leading Gardaí to issue this fresh appeal for information.

A Garda liaison officer has been appointed to support the family affected.

The contact number for Enniscorthy Garda Station is 053 9242580

