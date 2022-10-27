Fears For The Future Of Bus Service Between New Ross And Waterford

Bus Eireann

There are fears that the Bus Eireann service from New Ross to Waterford is about to be cut.

Fianna Fail Councillor and Chair of New Ross District Michael Sheehan is vehemently opposed to such a move

Councillor Sheehan intends to make his views known to Bus Eireann and the National Transport Authority

