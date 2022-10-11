Fuel Allowance is to be paid for 28 weeks to 15,951 people in Wexford. Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the start of the National Fuel Allowance Scheme, which will be paid over 28 weeks.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe has confirmed that the payment is made at the weekly rate of €33 or, by way of two lump sum payments if people prefer.

The national fuel allowance scheme for the 2022/23 season will help many households in Wexford with their winter heating costs. He added

“In Budget 2023 my colleague Minister Humphreys also ensured a €400 additional Lump Sum payment for all households in receipt of the Fuel Allowance Payment. This will be paid the week commencing 14th November 2022. This will bring the total value of the Fuel Allowance to €1,324 per household.

This means that many more people in Wexford will qualify this year compared to last and will be of particular benefit for older people with a new Means Test taking effect for Over 70s from Janua

“In addition, as part of Budget 2023, Minister Humphreys secured funding for the largest ever expansion of the Fuel Allowance scheme. This expansion will bring an many more Wexford households (81,000 more nationally) into the scheme. This will be of particular benefit for older people with a new Means Test taking effect for Over 70s from January.

“Under this new over 70s means test, a single person can have income of €500 per week and a couple can have income of €1000 per week. In the case of a couple where one person is under 70 and one person is over 70, they will be assessed under the Over 70s Means Test criteria. “The weekly means threshold for those aged under 70 will also be increased by €80 per week, from €120 to €200 above the weekly rate of State Pension Contributory.

