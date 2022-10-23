Further Moves To Assist Wexford Business

A leading business consultant in Wexford has welcomed the Government decision to extend the energy support scheme by two months

The scheme announced in the budget will refund businesses 40% of their increases in gas and electricity as long as it can be proven that energy overheads have taken a 50% jump since last year.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Niall Hughes from Baker Tilly Enniscorthy and Dublin welcomed the move along with Revenue’s decision to ease the burden on tax accumulated during the covid 19 pandemic

