Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating an aggravated burglary on Saturday evening

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating an aggravated burglary which happened in the Millbrook Estate in the town on Saturday night.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8:30pm when 3 individuals entered the home. They got away with a small sum of cash.

A full investigation has been launched and an incident room has been established in Enniscorthy Garda Station to deal with the investigation

A garda liason officer has been appointed to support the family affected.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or home CCTV within the general area of Millbrook between 7:30pm and 8:30pm or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch with them.

You can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053 9242580.

