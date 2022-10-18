Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating an aggravated burglary which happened in the Millbrook Estate in the town on Saturday night.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8:30pm when 3 individuals entered the home. They got away with a small sum of cash.

A full investigation has been launched and an incident room has been established in Enniscorthy Garda Station to deal with the investigation

A garda liason officer has been appointed to support the family affected.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or home CCTV within the general area of Millbrook between 7:30pm and 8:30pm or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch with them.

You can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053 9242580.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email