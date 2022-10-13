Ian Ryan Is To Stay On With Wexford FC

Wexford FC Manager Ian Ryan has confirmed that he is staying on as boss. The Dublin native brought the news to the trustees of the club last night.

There had been speculation that Ryan could be making the move to Dublin side Bohemians after the departure of Keith Long in August.

This news comes as CEO of Wexford FC Tony Doyle announced today that the club has appointed a new board at last night’s AGM.

Mr. Doyle says one of the board’s intentions is to amalgamate both the Wexford FC and Wexford youths teams under the same banner “in the not too distant future”.

Wexford FC’s final home game of the season takes place this Friday at 7:45 against Galway United.

The Youths are 1 point clear at the top of the Women’s National League with three games to go. First up this Saturday, Sligo Rovers visit Ferrycarrig Park with a kick off at 4:30.

