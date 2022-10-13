Irish Water replacing almost 600m of watermains in Gorey

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, is replacing 580m of problematic watermains in Ramstown Lower, Gorey, Co. Wexford which will improve water quality for the community.

The project commenced this week and forms part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works, being carried out by Shareridge Civil Engineering on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on the Forth Road and are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Joe Carroll from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Ramstown Lower, that have a history of bursting, will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.

Joe added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there may be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“Works will be limited to short sections to minimise any impact on customers. During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Wexford and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

