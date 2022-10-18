Man lies on New Ross street for four hours waiting on ambulance

Concern has been raised in New Ross after a local man was forced to wait over four hours in public for an ambulance to arrive

The seventy five year old felt unwell on the street and as attempted to sit down he broke his hip

Passersby came to his aid and called emergency services

While he waited over four hours for an ambulance he was offered tea and blankets as he lay on the street

The ambulance service has apologised for the delay in attending the scene saying they were much understaffed on the day

