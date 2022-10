Plans for rejuvenation of Brennan’s Lane linking Barrack Street and South Street have moved to another stage with agreement at yesterdays New Ross Municipal meeting.

The plans include a public realm space, outdoor market area and a statue of Michael O Halloran who took part in the 1916 rising

Full planning is now being sought under part 8 of the planning process.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan says it will be of great benefit to tourism and the people of New Ross

