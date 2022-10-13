Mythen Calls For More Support On Energy Bills

Households across Co. Wexford are facing massive electricity bills this winter and are worried sick about whether they can keep on top of these spiralling bills.

That’s according to Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen speaking in the Dail yersterday.

He criticised the Government’s refusal to cap electricity prices and to place a ban on disconnections only from December to February.

The Sinn Fein Deputy is also worried over the lack of protection for pre paid customers“.

He says once their €20 emergency credit runs out, pre-pay customers are disconnected by default.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the CRU is looking at waiving the fees for vulnerable customers to change to bill pay, but Johnny Mythen says that only applies to medically vulnerable people only and not those in financial hardship.

He is calling on the Government to do more to protect people from spiraling energy costs.

