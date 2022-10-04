Mythen Urges Dail To Scrap Concrete Levy

Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen is urging his Dail coleagues to support a motion in the Dail to scrap the new concrete levy that was announced in the Budget.

The 10 percent tax on blocks and pouring concrete is expected to raise 80 million euro annually, which will go towards the mica redress scheme.

Sinn Fein has opposed the tax, though Government TDs say it goes against previous calls from the opposition to make the construction sector pay for redress.

Deputy Mythen says the levy could result in an extra four thousand euro for a couple building their own home.

He says the cost of the defective concrete should be born by the people responsible.

