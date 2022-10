The 300,000 euro state of the art skate boarding park at Min Ryan Park is due to open next Tuesday 1st November

There are calls in the meantime for people not to use the facility because its still effectly a building sita and there are fears for public safety

Sean Meyler acting director of services for capital development with Wexford County Council says it will be a great addition to leisure activity in County Wexford

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email