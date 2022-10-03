Paul Mescal Reveals Fib About Broken Jaw

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers over the weekend, Paul Mescal was regaling the audience with the story of how he broke his jaw in college. ‘I broke my nose and my jaw, I broke my jaw two days before starting my final year in drama school’.

He went on to tell of how he enjoyed success at his home club in Maynooth but that he had to choose between acting and football. He told Seth that when you are training you are not allowed to play any sport. He ignored this rule and when he went in with a broken jaw he told the teacher he had been mugged.

Paul featured on Late Night with Seth Myers to chat about his new movie Aftersun.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email