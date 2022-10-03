Revenue Chase 60 Million Euro From Wexford Businesses

Three thousand four hundred businesses throughout Wexford are being persued by Revenue for unpaid returns.

In the second quarter of this year Wexford businesses owed a total of 60 million euro.

During covid 19, Revenue allowed business owners to warehouse unpaid taxes.

It was a facility provided whereby business could put money owed to revenue on hold to get them through the difficult period.

However according to Niall Huges from Baker Tilly, Revenue are now seeking payment of those debts, in some cases with the help from the local sheriff.

