Revenue has seized over 42,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford.

The smuggled alcohol, worth about €127,000 was discovered in two trailers that had come from Dunkirk in France. One was accompanied and the other was unaccompanied. A man in his 40s was questioned.

Separately,yesterday a judge at Wexford District Court granted two cash detention orders for three months, following the seizure of €9,000.

The cash was found as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Jasper, when Revenue officers searched an Irish registered van that was booked to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

Revenue suspects the money was intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.Two Irish nationals in their 20’s and 50’s were questioned. Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

