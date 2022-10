There has been a call for the Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to explain where she got the money to carry out expensive renovation work on her home in Dublin

It has come from former government minister Shane Ross who has just published a book on the Sinn Fein leader

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix today Monday he said it was incumbent on a political leader like Mary Lou McDonald to explain the position with the house

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email