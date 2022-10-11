Aggressive Seagulls To Be Treated With Contraceptive Pill

Seagulls in Dublin could be given contraceptive drugs in a bid to curtail numbers and make them less aggressive.

Politicians in the capital have suggested we follow the example of officials in Belgium which recently introduced contraceptive pellets aimed at reducing the number of pigeons in Brussels.

R-12 pigeon pills were dispensed from feeds placed around the city and the operation has successfully reduced the population.

There are around 1800 seagull nests in Dublin county and one seaside chipper has reported that 35 fish dinners a week are stolen by the birds.

