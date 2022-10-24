SETU launched officailly today in Carlow and Waterford

The South East Technological University has officially been launched – following a decade-long campaign for a university in the region.

S-E-T-U has campuses across counties Carlow, Waterford and Wexford – serving more than 18 thousand students.

At a joint ceremony held in both Carlow and Waterford the chairman of the governing body of the new university Wexford man Paddy Prendergast was joined by chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Education Paul Kehoe at the ceremony in Carlow

While in Waterford Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris was joined by Professor Veronica Campbell President of SETU for the launch ceremony there

