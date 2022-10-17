Someone in Co. Wexford has won the lotto worth €2 million

A County Wexford Lotto player or possibly players if the ticket holders are a syndicate are now €2,000,000 richer after scooping Saturday night’s National Lottery jackpot.

This latest win is the third time a National Lottery player has scooped the Lotto Jackpot in the last 12 days.

The National Lottery are urging Lotto players in Wexford to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s 10th Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were: 7, 19, 24, 30, 36, 44, and the bonus was 41. The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed today. The Wexford winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

