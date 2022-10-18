Met Eireann has issued a major Status Orange rain warning for Wexford along with Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wicklow. The warning will be in place for 26 hours – from 10pm tonight until midnight on Thursday.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary for 24 hours from 10pm on Tuesday until 10pm on Wednesday. In addition to that Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath will be on yellow alert for rain from 4am on Wednesday until midnight..

The warnings come just days after the Munster region was battered by severe flooding on Sunday.

Forecasters say the rain should clear northeastwards on Wednesday night to leave drier conditions but the rain will continue on Thursday and right into the weekend in mild temperatures.

Friday will see widespread showers and longer spells of rain before it starts to clear from the south in the evening.

