Wexford General Hospital has been forced to bring in visitor restrictions with immediate effect

Due to the high levels of covid 19 in the community and the increase in patients admitted to Wexford General in recent days the visiting restrictions will apply to the Critical Care Unit, along with Aidans Josephs, Florence and Bridgets Wards

Visiting on compassionate grounds can be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager

