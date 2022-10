Wexford County Council has voted to increase Local Property Tax by 5% to 15%.

The decision was made at a local council meeting on Monday evening and the increase will remain in place for 2 years. For the past number of years, a 10% increase on the baseline figure has been voted through by Wexford councillors, but this was changed last night.

The vote went through on a margin of 20 for and 14 against and will come into effect next year.

