Set the reminder, Wexford director Laura Way’s new programme “Maxine” airs tonight.

The 3 part show, based on the 2002 murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, tells the story of the disappearance, search and subsequent murder trial from the point of view of Maxine Carr, then girlfriend of murderer Ian Huntley.

Laura has previously directed Eastenders, Blood and The Holiday.

