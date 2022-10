Gardai in Wexford are investigating an incident in Castlebridge yesterday evening at around 4.30

When Gardai arrived at the scene, they discovered a male with a knife had barricaded himself in a premises in the village.

During the incident A Garda was injured and was taken to hospital.

Its believed his injuries are not serious

The male was subsequently arrested and is to appear in court today.

