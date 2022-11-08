The current bed capacity at Wexford Womens Refuge as well Navan and Dundalk is far from adequate.

Work on a new state of the art facility in Wexford is currently under way

Meanwhile the Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his annoyance over the delays in a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on social affairs.

It was announced that almost 100 family refugee spaces in 12 priority locations would not become available until 2026.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has moved to speed up the process following pressure from the Taoiseach.

According to a source, a senior official at the Department of Justice told the Taoiseach accommodation needs to be fit for purpose, However Mr Martin questions if the process could be sped up claiming that “state of the art” facilities are not needed.

